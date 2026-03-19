“More effective and more direct”: Mullin’s potential changes at FEMA

TULSA, Okla. — Senator Markwayne Mullin is one step closer to becoming the head of the Department of Homeland Security. A Senate committee narrowly voted to advance his nomination to the full Senate on March 19.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, voted no after saying Mullin had “anger issues” at a hearing a day earlier.

One Democrat, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, voted in favor of his nomination.

Mullin will need 51 votes from the full Senate to become the next DHS Secretary.

One of the areas he’ll potentially lead is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. It’s the disaster recovery help that Oklahomans know well.

As Tulsa cleans up its latest disaster, 2 News is looking at Mullin’s comments about potential changes at FEMA.

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“All we heard was a big boom, and that’s when it hit us, and everything went dark,” said Clem Conley.

Clem Conley will never forget Friday, March 6. After 12 hours in the dark, he then looked at the debris thrown around his backyard.

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“This is my bedroom,” said Clem Conley. “It blew the glass out of it. All that glass all over my bed. I saw that my chain link fence had been taken down. Had my windows blown out in my car and trucks. My house roof was damaged.”

Nearly two weeks later, he’s still picking up pieces from the tornado that blew through his north Tulsa neighborhood. He’s thankful he and his wife made it out of the storm.

“Let me know how good God is because it could’ve been worse,” said Conley.

Though they are still waiting on insurance or grants to help pay for the damage. Governor Kevin Stitt declared a State of Emergency for Tulsa County to open up critical resources.

Resources like FEMA, which Markwayne Mullin, the nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, is hoping to improve.

“What are your thoughts on how to get FEMA into a better place so that people aren’t waiting forever for a response?” asked Senator James Lankford.

“FEMA was never designed to be the first responder,” said Senator Markwayne Mullin. “That’s the states. FEMA was designed to provide assistance to the states when the disaster reaches certain levels.”

He was questioned about FEMA during his confirmation hearing on March 18. It would be one of 22 different federal departments and agencies Mullin would be responsible for under DHS if his nomination is approved.

During his confirmation hearing, he said the agency needs to be restructured, not eliminated.

Questioned by fellow Oklahoma Senator James Lankdrod, he said they’ll work on speeding up the response.

“It’s got a great mission, and I think people at FEMA want to do their job, but we can be more effective and be more direct and speed it up,” said Mullin. “Taking years to get reimbursed is not acceptable. Taking, honestly, months to get reimbursed is not acceptable.”

After the committee voted to advance Mullin’s nomination to the U.S. Senate for a vote, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement,

"Markwayne Mullin cast a strong vision for his future leadership at DHS. He made it clear the unique role of states and the great value of a collaborative partnership with the federal government. Whether responding to emergencies or supporting border security, I have confidence that states will have a vital seat at the table with Mullin in President Trump's cabinet."

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