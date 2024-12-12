Missing man's family hires investigator to sort through evidence from 5 counties

TULSA, Okla. — New clues in the case of a missing man are being revealed in a story that now spans over five different counties.

Zach Smith Sr. disappeared in Osage County on Dec. 8.

His vehicle was later discovered in McIntosh County, and then some personal items, including some deeds, were found in a box in Okmulgee County.

We spoke with one of his sons on Dec. 11. Here's that story:

His family just hired a private investigator to help sort through this jurisdictional nightmare.

Eric Cullen is a well-known private investigator in the Tulsa area who owns Cullen Investigations.

2 News sat down with him to learn more about the process of sifting through the evidence currently spread throughout Oklahoma over five counties.

“What we will be doing is kind of two lanes, a dual role. We will be investigating whether or not there was any kind of foul play in this situation. That’s first. Just a close second and almost at the same time, we are going to start tomorrow an actual search of the area around his car. Here at day five, if indeed he did get himself into some trouble or he is hurt, it’s still possible that we could rescue him,” said Cullen.

As Cullen sorts through the details, Smith’s son, Zach Smith Jr., is quietly agonizing over each day that his father remains missing.

“Every time we get to one clue it kind of seems like it’s a dead end until the next one pops up. We are just holding onto these little bits of hope that he’s still out there somewhere,” said Smith Jr.

He said without the support of his family, he wouldn’t make it through this.

“My wife’s been awesome. She’s been at home taking care of our kids and just knowing that I got that support at home and I am able to go out looking for my dad all day and knowing my kids are ok and stuff,” he said.

As each new county reveals a new clue about his missing father, he remains hopeful.

“Honestly, I think broadcasting and getting his face out there I feel like we’ve gone a lot further in the past two days than we did all four days,” said Smith Jr.

A private search for Zach Smith Sr. on Dec. 13 in McIntosh County will begin at 7:30 AM.

2 News will be there and bring you any updates as we get them.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Zach Smith Sr. is asked to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

