Mystery surrounding missing Sand Springs man continues to deepen

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The mystery surrounding a missing man continues to deepen.

Zachary Smith Sr. disappeared on Dec. 8, and now multiple counties, including Osage, Okmulgee, and McIntosh, are looking into the peculiar circumstances of this case.

2 News sat down with Zachary’s son, Zayne, to talk about what led up to his father’s disappearance.

He said his dad went missing from Sand Springs, and his car was later found abandoned in Dustan, Oklahoma, along the Indian Nation Turnpike.

The family discovered numerous items scattered around his car, including some credit cards.

Adding to the mystery of this case, a box was later found tucked in some bushes in Okmulgee County.

It was filled with deeds and personal paperwork that belonged to the Smith family.

Due to the complexity of this case, the family filed missing person reports in Osage, Okmulgee, and McIntosh counties.

The past 80 hours or so have been a nightmare, and Zayne said they desperately want their father to come home.

“I have been able to maintain hope that my dad is coming back for the majority of the past 80 hours that he’s been missing,” said Zayne.

But the fear of the unknown continues to haunt him, filling him with emotion.

“He might not be there for the birth of my kids or weddings or family holidays, and he was the rock of the whole family,” said Zayne.

Zachary Smith Sr. owns Electrical Alliances in Sand Springs and numerous other businesses and is well known throughout the community.

If you have any information about his disappearance, please contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.

