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Meals on Wheels builds wheelchair ramp for disabled Oklahoman

Meals on Wheels is delivering more than hot meals to seniors and disabled Oklahomans — the organization is also providing life-changing home modifications like wheelchair ramps.
Meals on Wheels builds wheelchair ramp for disabled Oklahoman
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TULSA, Okla. — When someone becomes a Meals on Wheels client, they complete a comprehensive assessment that identifies other critical needs beyond food. Some clients need wheelchair ramps, bathroom modifications, or other changes to their homes.

Broken Arrow resident Heidi Dodson had been struggling to safely enter and exit her home due to her wheelchair before Meals on Wheels stepped in.

"I can come out of my house safely and get in my vehicle," Dodson said.

Dodson described the dangers she faced before the modification.

"Oh yeah, it was too strenuous on my husband because he was having to drag me," Dodson said.

According to Meals on Wheels, these improvements don't just help clients — they also benefit family members and volunteers who deliver meals.

The organization is completing 12 of these projects this year. So far, 5 have been finished.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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