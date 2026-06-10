TULSA, Okla. — In the second Community Conversations held in north Tulsa by City of Tulsa and first since last May, Mayor Monroe Nichols touted his team's feedback tools provided for neighbors to give opinions, concerns, and ideas.

“Things we talk about in the context of Community Conversations are things we’re actually going to work on in the city," Mayor Nichols told 2 News Oklahoma. "So it’s been a great partnership between City Hall and people across the city. And you can see, the through line is we’re aggressive about the things we hear from folks.”



Previous coverage>>> Mayor Nichols kicks off latest talks in South Tulsa

The city also partnered with the online petition group Change.org to get even more input from residents online through June 14.

WATCH: Mayor touts North Tulsa progress, welcomes more feedback in Community Conversations

Mayor touts North Tulsa progress, welcomes more feedback in Community Conversations

“We have so many ways in which we’re engaging with folks," the mayor said. "So I love it that people have all these different options of engaging with the city. And we’re going to find new ways which people can do them.”

“I think every step forward is a positive step,” North Tulsa resident Leon Fowler said after checking out tables to speak with city department officials.



WATCH: Extended interview with Mayor Nichols on North Tulsa progress

EXTENDED INTERVIEW with Mayor Monroe Nichols at North Tulsa Community Conversations

The mayor’s message and appeal to speak up was received well to those 2 News heard from at 36th Street North Event Center on June 9.

“I like the fact that the mayor is right there and you can stand in line to introduce yourself to him," Dominik Striplin said. "I love the fact that the police chief and fire chief are here. I was actually thinking about how it’s different from last year. It’s a lot better. I don’t think they had refreshments last year to be honest with you.”

Refreshments are an extra touch at Community Conversations that the city included this year from Viva La Vida Antojitos on South Peoria.

“I wish we had more youth out here to be able to get them exposure to what’s going on in the community,” Milton Dean III said just before 2 News did hear from a younger voice on priorities for a better North Tulsa.

“For a lot of people, economic stability," college student Heavyn Harris said. "And there’s so many expenses and irons in the fire. And I know for me, being a budding professional, wanting to be able to have job security to look forward to, acquiring home ownership, things like that.”

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