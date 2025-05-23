VOICES OF NORTH TULSA: City holds final 'Community Conversations'

TULSA, Okla. — Around 300 people attended the fifth and final City of Tulsa Community Conversations on May 22, hosted by Mayor Monroe Nichols.

"And I think everywhere we've done them - now we've done them all across town, and every time we've had people come up needing issues solved and city employees being there to solve them," Mayor Nichols told 2 News.



This time, the neighborhood chats occurred at Crossover Preparatory Academy on 36th Street North, inside the first-term mayor's original district, where he served as a state representative.

"I come to work here, my niece goes to school out here, and I'm already invested in the things that go into the legislative and policy and things like that," Tiffani Shaw said. "So speaking with lawmakers is something I like to do."

The Beyond Apology Commission's Mattese Mason listed several items that are top of mind for the area that attendees echoed throughout the evening.

"Housing and land access, economic development, health equity, education, and historic acknowledgement and memorialization," Mason said.

Despite May 22 being the final edition of Community Conversations, Mayor Nichols said the discussions don't end there.



"I'm sure we'll do another round," he said. "But before we do another round of Community Conversations, we'll have plenty of ways in which people can engage. The goal is to find every pathway possible for us to open up City Hall."

Nikkia Jackson said with that with the interactive events, there is optimism for the future.

"If we wanna go far, we have to go together," Jackson told 2 News. "So yeah, these definitely make me hopeful for sure."

