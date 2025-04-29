CONTINUING CONVERSATIONS: City leaders visit East Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — City leaders turned East Tulsa’s Hannah Hall into City Hall.

Neighbors from east Tulsa and beyond filed into the event center, bringing their problems, questions, and comments to their public servants.

The robust turnout allowed 2 News to listen to stories at the second ‘Community Conversations’ Event.

Joyce Arnold invited her friends out after reading an announcement in the newspaper.

“Just last week there was an article in there, and that’s when I called my friends to come with me and here we are,” Arnold said, “I like everything the mayor has been doing. And I just wanna show him that I support him and what he stands for, and what he wants to do.”

Like many of her neighbors, homelessness is on Arnold’s mind.

“I personally know a family that is going through this homelessness for quite awhile,” Arnold said.

Her friend, she says, is blighted with disease. It’s drained their finances and disability checks have been hard to come by, resulting in homelessness.

Joyce and her friends are supporting the family couped up in the hospital, advocating for them at the Community Conversations event.

2 News also listened to Karen O’Brien – a resident of city council district 3. Though the April 28 event was intended mainly for East Tulsans, organizers opened the doors for everyone.

O’Brien calls district 3 “the forgotten district.”

“They go to the zoo, they go to the airport, they go to the industrial parks, and those are spreading, but they don’t consider the people that are living in the district,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien wishes the district had more sit-down restaurants, better roads, and a decreased homeless population.

Three community conversations remain in West Tulsa, Midtown and North Tulsa.

West Tulsa

Monday, May 5, Tulsa Dream Center West Campus, 4122 W. 55th Pl., Tulsa, OK, 74107 (Council District representation: District 2)

Midtown Tulsa

Thursday, May 15, OU Tulsa, Founders Hall, 4502 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK, 74135 (Council District representation: Districts 4,9)

North Tulsa

Monday, May 19, Tulsa Educare at Hawthorne, 3420 N. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74106 (Council District representation: Districts 1,3)

