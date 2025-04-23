COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Tulsa leaders host first event of new series

TULSA, Okla. — The new series is called “Community Conversations.”

City leaders are making an effort to foster community engagement. City leaders kicked off the series inside Hardesty Regional Library, meeting with neighbors in South Tulsa.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

• East Tulsa - Monday, April 28, Hannah Hall, 1801 S. Garnett Rd., Tulsa, OK, 74128 (Council District representation: Districts 5,6,7)

• West Tulsa - Monday, May 5, Tulsa Dream Center West Campus, 4122 W. 55th Pl., Tulsa, OK, 74107 (Council District representation: District 2)

• Midtown - Thursday, May 15, OU Tulsa, Founders Hall, 4502 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK, 74135 (Council District representation: Districts 4,9)

• North Tulsa - Monday, May 19, Tulsa Educare at Hawthorne, 3420 N. Peoria Ave., Tulsa, OK, 74106 (Council District representation: Districts 1,3)

The meetings are designed to create an accessible platform for residents who may find City Hall intimidating or difficult to navigate, especially during typical office hours.

As Mayor Nichols said, “City hall works for [the people]. And I know sometimes the building is not the most accessible place to go … downtown during the day.”

The gathering offered residents a chance to not only listen to the Mayor’s vision for the City’s future but also engage directly with city leaders on issues affecting their daily lives.

Among those in attendance was Stephanie Jane't, a Tulsa resident of more than 30 years.

Jane’t said she was excited to hear Mayor Nichols’ vision for the city. She also had some suggestions for improvements.

“I would love to see our education system improve and our ranks go back up there,” Jane't said.

2 News also listened to Adaria Watts. The two issues on top of her mind are similar to those of Tulsans in all corners of the city.

“Widen the streets and getting rid of those bicycle paths, that’s what I would fix. As well as – somewhere for the homeless, mentally ill, to be housed, that’s what I would fix first,” Watt said.

Looking forward, Mayor Nichols is promising open ears, and a helping hand at Community Conversations.

“People have a lot of ideas about what’s going on at the City,” Nichols said, “I think it’s also … they’re trying to figure out, where do we go for this issue, whether it be a street issue, an annual services issue, I’ve heard just about all of them.”

