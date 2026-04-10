MAYFEST UPDATE: Some activities moving to Mother Road Market

TULSA, Okla. — Two Tulsa traditions, Mayfest and Route 66 are joining forces this year.

Mayfest will look a little different, but it still means a lot to Mikey Garrett, owner of the Curious Bison.

“We got to Mayfest that year and we actually almost sold out completely, on the last day we just had a few things left on our table. We had to move it up to the front,” Garrett said, “The Tulsa community really showed up for us that year and just kind of showed us what we were doing … we were on the right track.”

Earlier this year, the University of Tulsa released the rights to Mayfest.

"The university is proud it was able to carry on the Mayfest tradition in 2024 and 2025 while seeking additional sponsors,” TU spokesperson Mona Chamberlin said.

TU’s decision prompted organizers to reimagine Mayfest. They landed at Mother Road Market.

“Here at Mother Road Market, we are so thrilled to be a community partner,” Katy Hall said, “Personally, when I think about Mayfest, I think about all the artwork hanging in my own home. I think I counted up four different pieces of art that I’ve purchased over the years at Mayfest.”

Most of the action will take place in the back parking lot. The Market will remain open as usual during Mayfest activities.

Mayfest activities at Mother Road Market will go on May 15-17.

Organizers say Mayfest will spread to other parts of Tulsa as well.

Jen Alden, treasurer of the Mayfest board, says Mayfest will look different, but won’t lose its soul.

“I hope they walk away feeling like that it will continue, that this is kind of our road trip stop, for one year, and then next year will be bigger and better than ever,” Alden said.

Mayfest dates back to 1973.

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