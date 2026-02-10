Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mayfest returns for 2026, will align with Route 66 Centennial celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Mayfest will return in 2026 and 2027.

The decision comes weeks after the University of Tulsa released its rights to the annual arts festival, leaving Mayfest's future uncertain.

This year's event, Mayfest: Road Trip, will run alongside Route 66 Centennial events, according to Route 66 Alliance Executive Director Ken Busby. One of the largest events will include a live performance stage along Route 66 as a part of the Route 66 Capital Cruise on May 30.

Mayfest will return to Tulsa's Business District in 2027. No other details have been shared yet.

