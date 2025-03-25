MASTER PLAN: Broken Arrow seeks input on proposed amenities for Elam Park

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow city leaders want feedback on their proposal for expansions to Elam Park behind Aspen Creek Elementary School.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the playground portion was the first phase of developing the park. The city cut the ribbon on the playground in October 2024.

Some amenities included in the proposal are a community center, a splash pad, and a baseball field.

2 News met Christina Clark and her son at Elam Park. She said they frequent the playground.

"I love that it's accessible for all kids, lots of area for big kids and little kids," said Clark.

Another parent, Inhye Lee, said her children love the options.

"It's really amazing. It's very kid-friendly and clean," said Lee.

2 News showed them the Facebook post Broken Arrow city leaders made about the planned 53-acre additions to Elam Park.

In the post, leaders asked for feedback on the proposed boardwalk, nature pond, and skatepark.

Clark said she's a fan of it and addressed what is needed in the area.

"A lot of options variety, which I think Broken Arrow needs," said Clark.

City Manager Michael Spurgeon said as of March 25, they've had nearly 2,000 responses to their survey. However, Lee already had some questions.

"Will all of this fit in this field? I mean, it looks big…probably the parking issue needs to be addressed," said Lee.

2 News asked Spurgeon about Lee's concerns.

"For any additional improvements, we'll have to do the calculations to make sure that there is enough parking for folks that want to go there," Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon also confirmed the additions will fit in within the 53 acres. He said the community could vote to approve the plan through a general obligation bond in April 2026.

Clark is glad the city took in the feedback from the residents.

"Getting input is very important, but I'm excited to see what they do with it," Clark said.

If you live in Broken Arrow and want to give your feedback, click here.

