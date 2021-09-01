Name, Master Plan revealed for 53-acre park in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council announced the name of the new park coming to the city's southwest side is Elam Park yesterday after a unanimous vote.
The Council says the Elam name was an important focal point of the committee to recognize the park’s proximity to the original town of Elam and honor the history of Broken Arrow.
In addition to choosing a name, the committee was also tasked with developing a Draft Master Plan of the park. During the council meeting, this draft was presented and revealed 53 acres sprawling with outdoor activities for people of all ages.
City Manager Michael Spurgeon said this about the Master Plan:
“Maintaining and improving the quality of life in our community is our number one priority. One of the best ways to do this is through input from the citizens of Broken Arrow on how to keep our city a great place to live, work, and play. This master plan of Elam Park represents an opportunity for our citizens to stay home and enjoy a better quality of life, to play right here in their own city.”
Elam Park is set to be developed off 111th Street between Olive and Aspen avenues behind Aspen Creek Elementary School and Aspen Creek Early Childhood Center.
Some of the Draft Master Plan includes these proposed improvements and facilities:
- 18-hole disc golf course
- Community Center and Aquatics facility
- Synthetic turf and entertainment space
- Nature pavilion
- Butterfly and water garden
- Adventure play area
- Sand volleyball
- Splashpad
- Exercise stations
- Tennis and pickleball courts
- Hammocks and big swings
- And much more
If authorized by the Council, Broken Arrow voters would have the chance to vote on the project in the next bond package planned for 2028.
Construction of phase one at this time is scheduled to begin in November 2023 and finished in late 2024. It will be funded by the 2018 GO Bond.
