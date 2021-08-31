Tailgating returns to University of Oklahoma football games in 2021

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday its plans to bring back the full tailgating experience for football games in 2021.

Tailgating and other game day events were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020 season.

Areas of campus designated for tailgating will mostly mirror those of the 2020 season as fans will be able to set up tailgate equipment starting at noon on the day before scheduled games.

OU is encouraging masks and vaccination for anyone on campus participating in indoor activities.

Check out the university's updated tailgating policies as well as a map for tailgating areas and road closures here and information on parking and directions here.

Other game day events and gatherings that are returning this year include:

Walk of Champions

OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash – New location: Lissa and Cy Wagner Hall Lawn

Sooner Club Champions Tailgate

Tailgate Guys

Varsity O Tailgate

Fall Family Weekend will be held Sept. 24-26. More information is available here.

Homecoming activities will be held Oct. 11-16. More information is available here.

Gameday events and traditions that continue for the 2021 season include the Allstate Party at the Palace, college events and gatherings, Duck Pond RV Parking and SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center.

Most of these traditions won't return until the Sept. 11 game against Western Carolina.

The Sooners are playing in Norman one week earlier than scheduled when they open their season against Tulane on Saturday.

The season-opening matchup had been scheduled to be played in New Orleans before Hurricane Ida moved through the area.

MORE >>> Oklahoma football season opener moved to Norman after hurricane threatens Tulane

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --