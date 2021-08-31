Hundreds of law enforcement officers have died from COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement use to face physical danger while on patrol.

Casey Roebuck is the Public Information Officer for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

“Back in the day that meant worrying about getting shot or getting a bloodborne pathogen in a fight with a suspect," Roebuck said.

Today, the threat for law enforcement is COVID-19.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 345 law enforcement officials have died between 2020 and 2021 from COVID-19.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Anderson could have easily become one of that statistic.

“I contracted COVID during a traffic stop. I pulled a gentleman over for speeding," Anderson said. "He immediately told me sir I have COVID, I don’t feel good. And low and behold, the very next day I was sick.”

Anderson was one of the lucky ones. Just two weeks ago, Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputy Sergeant John Harris was not.

Roebuck said, “Sergeant Harris knew what the risk was. But he showed up and he did his job and at the end of the day that cost him his life.”

The TCSO offers vaccines to personnel free of charge.

Currently, 11 deputies or staff are positive for COVID-`19.

