New COVID-19 rapid drive-thru testing site opening in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new location to get rapid COVID-19 testing is coming to a south Tulsa neighborhood starting Wednesday.

Arc Diagnostics is administering tests at a drive-thru site located at 5125 South Peoria near I-44.

Arc is performing PCR testing, different from antigen testing, which they say has a 99.99% accuracy rate.

Arc says testing will be done by nasal swab while patients stay in their cars in most cases, and results can be expected within 24 hours.

The site plans to operate Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments aren't necessary, but forms can be filled out beforehand to save time.

Arc Diagnostics is a private lab with three options for covering the costs:

1. Insurance - All insurers whether the lab facility is in or out of network are currently covering COVID testing

2. Credit/Debit Card – If you do not have insurance, cost is $100. All major credit cards accepted. No cash payment.

3. Covid Relief Fund - If you have no insurance and no ability to pay, we can try to bill the Covid Relief Fund. However, if that funding becomes unavailable or the request is not approved, you may receive a bill for the $100 cost.

4. Covid Testing for Travel Needs - Insurance carriers will not cover COVID testing for the purpose of traveling. The $100 cost will apply and can be paid via credit card.

Find more information here.

