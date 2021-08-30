Oklahoma football season opener moved to Norman after hurricane threatens Tulane

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's football season-opening matchup against Tulane is on the move as Hurricane Ida batters the Gulf Coast.

The No. 2-ranked Sooners were scheduled to travel to Tulane for Saturday's game, but the weather in New Orleans will bring the matchup to Norman.

MORE >>>Ida leaves more than a million without power as it blows through Louisiana, Mississippi

The game will still kick off at 11 a.m. CST, and Tulane will still be the designated home team for this game -- retain all net proceeds from ticket sales.

"In this extraordinarily difficult moment for the people of Louisiana, we want to do our small part by assisting Tulane with the game this weekend," said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr.

"While we regret that it's necessary for us to host it, we will welcome the Tulane family this Saturday with open arms and heavy hearts. We hope this act is one small way that we can help alleviate some of the stress the university is currently enduring."

We are headed to Oklahoma to open the 2021 season. Check out the official statement from @Tulane_AD. Full story: https://t.co/1VSd6CnpBB#RollWave pic.twitter.com/6KzL8MgsPs — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 30, 2021

Tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of season ticket packages, and tickets already purchased through Tulane for the game in New Orleans may not be used for the game in Norman.

"Those patrons will need to resolve through the Tulane ticket office at the appropriate time," OU said in the announcement.

Only the lower bowl -- including club levels, loge boxes and suites -- of the stadium will be used for fan seating on Saturday due to the short notice for staff.

>> See more ticket information here.

The Tulane football team has been practicing this week in Birmingham as the university braces against the storm and will remain there until coming to Norman.

Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz on his team being forced to evacuate New Orleans and continue preparing for the season in Birmingham: "We're a blue collar program. Our guys are adapting well. They're doing a super job of understanding this is the hand we've been dealt." pic.twitter.com/iO9zIijObM — Cayden McFarland (@caydenmc) August 30, 2021

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

