Police investigating homicide in North Tulsa

Posted at 1:42 PM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 16:11:30-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating a body that was found near 4200 North Peoria Avenue.

Officials arrived on scene around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

They found a black male laying in the grass on his back and unresponsive.

According to the statement, the victim's head and shirt were very bloody.

Police recovered a baseball bat at the scene that may have been used in the crime.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are officially investigating this as a homicide.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

