Police investigating homicide in North Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating a body that was found near 4200 North Peoria Avenue.
Officials arrived on scene around 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
They found a black male laying in the grass on his back and unresponsive.
According to the statement, the victim's head and shirt were very bloody.
Police recovered a baseball bat at the scene that may have been used in the crime.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Detectives are officially investigating this as a homicide.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
