Elam Park construction set to begin in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A giant park unlike any other in Broken Arrow is one step closer to becoming a reality. The city just awarded an over $4 million contract to begin construction of Elam Park near Aspen and Florence.

Phase 1 consists of a destination playground, a tree grove, an updated retention pond and plenty of parking and restrooms.

53 acres of nothing, minus a few soccer fields, is what currently makes up the site of Elam Park. It's located behind Aspen Creek Elementary School.

“I’m excited because it’s not a subdivision," said Allison Dunn, who lives next door.

Alison and her husband, Glen, will have, what they call the mini Gathering Place in their backyard. Like they said, home builders are constructing a sub division nearby.

“They are building about 20 houses," Glen said. "They’re just booming over there and they’ll have direct access to that also.”

After Phase 1 is constructed, the Broken Arrow City Council will have to authorize a special election where residents can vote on the project in the next bond package planned for 2028. The estimated total cost is $51 million.

If that were to happen, the city can expect a vote from the Dunn’s.

"Broken Arrow has lots of little parks here and there. From what we’ve seen from the drawing, here will be bigger things to enjoy," Alison said.

Phase 1 construction is expected to take 330 days and should begin later this spring.

