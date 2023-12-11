Looking forward to 2024 in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — As 2023 comes to an end, 2 News is looking ahead to some major happenings planned for the year ahead.

This is far from an exhaustive list, but we looked at the stories our viewers were most interested in over the last year and compiled some notable dates.

Feb. 13: Primary elections for over 18 local schools' election board seats

Three seats on the Tulsa Public School's Board of Education are up for a vote — districts 2, 5, and 6.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are all slated to vote on Seat 4 of their school boards.

Skiatook Seat No. 1 is also up for a vote.

Votes will move to the April 2 general election if only two candidates file for a single seat or no candidate receives the majority of votes.

March 22-24: Bassmaster Classic returns to Tulsa

The 2024 Bassmaster Classic is coming back to Tulsa.

City and State leaders said it will lure big audiences to not only Grand Lake but also local venues, such as the BOK Center.

2024 Bassmaster Classic returns to Tulsa

The event, recognized as the Super Bowl of bass fishing, puts Tulsa in the national spotlight, something city and state leaders are thrilled about.

Learn more here.

April 2024: Yale widening between 81st and 91st expected to be complete

The widening of Yale between 81st and 91st is a much-awaited project expected to be finished in April of 2024.

The road was historically dangerous. Originally, it was a two-lane road over hills with sharp drop-offs.

Yale construction project delayed

This project is widening the road to six lanes and adding retaining walls to make the road safer.

Work was slated to be finished in fall 2023, but it was pushed back because of weather and lengthy utility work.

Read more about the project here.

April 7: Harlem Globetrotters to play in Tulsa

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are set to return to Tulsa in 2024.

As a part of their 2024 World Tour, the team will be at the BOK Center on April 7, 2024.

Learn more here.

April 8: Total solar eclipse visible for parts of Oklahoma

A phenomenon last seen in 2017 will cross over Oklahoma. The total solar eclipse will be seen from southern Texas to northern Maine.

If you miss this total solar eclipse, you'll have to wait 20 years. The next one will be on Aug. 23, 2044.

KJRH

Make sure you get proper glasses to watch the solar eclipse, as they can be hard to come by. NASA said solar eclipse glasses should be marked with ISO 12312-2 on them to confirm they are safe for usage during a solar eclipse.

How to prepare for the solar eclipse.

June 2024: 'The Junction' in Wagoner set to open

More than six years after a fire devastated downtown Wagoner, claiming businesses and liveliness in the area, the city plans to bring a multipurpose outdoor entertainment space to the vacant lot.

"The Junction" will include a permanent stage for all kinds of entertainment, AstroTurf, fresh landscaping, and space for small businesses to test their product in the community.

The city said they plan to open "The Junction" in June 2024.

More about "The Junction":

VIDEO: 'The Junction' project planned for Wagoner

August 2024: Jenks' Tulsa Premium Outlet Mall set to open

The Jenks Chamber of Commerce is providing more details about the long-awaited Tulsa Premium Outlets, opening in August of 2024.

KJRH

Once complete, the shopping center will create about 800 new jobs. The Jenks Chamber is looking forward to the development.

The outlet mall looks to feature 75 retailers and multiple restaurant locations. The 340,000-square-foot development includes a 2-acre park and playground.

Aug. 27: Tulsa votes for new Mayor

Mayor GT Bynum said he's not running for mayor again as his second term in office comes to an end.

He was elected in 2016 and served Tulsa for eight years.

On Aug. 27, Tulsans will head to the polls to pick their new mayor.

As of December 2023, three candidates tossed their hats in the ring.

Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols was among the first to announce his mid for mayor.

Monroe for Mayor Campaign

Read more about Nichols.

Longtime County Commissioner Karen Keith is in the running as she serves her fourth term.

KJRH

Read more about Keith.

City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced his bid on Sept. 5, 2023.

City of Tulsa

Read more about Fowler.

Labor Day: Zink Lake and Williams Crossing set to open

A $48 million project on Tulsa's Riverside is set to be completed in the fall of 2024.

The project includes the revitalization of the Arkansas River, which residents haven't had safe access to for years.

A new pedestrian bridge called Williams Crossing will stretch across the river, connecting Riverside to the west side of Tulsa.

City Makes Progress on Zink Lake Project

In June 2023, the city said the project was 97.5% complete.

"The old Zink Dam, which was located near the old pedestrian bridge, was constructed in 1982, with its gates becoming inoperable over time," the city said. "For this reason, and with an opportunity to create a dam that would allow for recreational opportunities in the Arkansas River, the decision was made to create a new Zink Dam that paved the way for Zink Lake."

There is some concern around the quality of the water and if it will be safe for swimming because the lake is right next to Holley Oil Refinery. 2 News will continue to monitor these concerns as the opening gets closer.

Read more about the project.

Fall 2024: Scheels set to open at Woodland Hills Mall

New life is coming to the Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial in Fall 2024.

Inside the old Overstock Furniture and Mattress furniture store, Scheels will feature a 45-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig’s Candy Shop.

Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna’s Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge and coffee.

More about Scheels.

Fall 2024: Work on Tulsa's "Traffic Henge" set to begin

$196 million in Tulsa road work is expected to start in the fall of 2024.

Some refer to it as Tulsa's Traffic Henge. Until fall next year, the towering pillars will continue standing above the I-44 and U.S. 75 interchange.

1-44 & U.S 75 Interchange Update

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved a new eight-year plan for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 2023.

With 68,000 drivers on I-44 every day and 65,000 drivers on U.S. 75 daily, according to 2022 traffic numbers from ODOT, the agency is gearing up to finish the last three phases of work on the busy interchange.

More about the project.

Fall 2024: Tulsa Botanic Garden set to complete new arboretum

The Tulsa Botanic Garden underwent several updates in 2023, and in November, the garden announced a new project to begin in January 2024.

The Jim and Cherry Bost Arboretum is the newest addition to the park with around two acres and over 100 trees, pathways, and walkways.

The arboretum is going to have a water curtain fountain. It will sit between the Garden's visitor center and the Children's Discovery Garden.

More about the arboretum.

Nov. 5: America votes for its next President

The Presidential election in 2024 is sure to dominate headlines.

Current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be front runners in their respective parties.

For more on election rules, candidates and filings, click here.

Dec. 12, 13, 14: Zach Bryan performs at BOK Center

Country singer Zach Bryan is set to return to the BOK Center after breaking three records for the venue in 2023.

The BOK Center said Bryan broke these records:



Highest total attendance for two nights by a single artist

Bryan's audience total of 37,000 beat out previous record holder George Strait.

Highest-grossing total Food and Beverage sales for a single event

The record stayed in the country music family after beating out previous record holder Eric Church.

Highest-grossing single night of merchandise sales by any artist/event

Bryan not only beat Metallica's record during his Friday night show. He beat his own record during his Saturday concert.



For more about the concerts, click here.

