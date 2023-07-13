OK State Rep. Monroe Nichols enters race for Tulsa mayor

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma State Representative Monroe Nichols announced he is running for Mayor of Tulsa.

Nichols currently represents Owasso, Tulsa, and Turley in the 72nd District of Oklahoma, making history as the first Black representative elected to House District 72.

Nichols has many ties to the Tulsa area, including co-founding Impact Tulsa and serving on the Tulsa Technology Center Board of Education.

He is also the director of policy and partnerships for StriveTogether, a national non-profit that works to eliminate disparities and improve outcomes for vulnerable children and families across communities.

To learn more about Nichols,click here.

Current Mayor G.T. Bynum said during his last campaign that he didn't have plans to run for mayor again.

