Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

County Commissioner Karen Keith running for Mayor of Tulsa

Summer in Paris
shevaun williams/photo shevaun williams
A tour of the Tuileries in Paris, France
Summer in Paris
Posted at 7:00 AM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 08:00:02-04

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime County Commissioner Karen Keith is running for Mayor of Tulsa.

Keith announced her candidacy on Sunday. She is currently serving her fourth term as county commissioner. Voters first elected her in 2008. Keith also spent 26 years in broadcasting with 21 years at KJRH as an anchor, reporter and executive producer, and host of "Oklahoma Living."

Mayor G.T. Bynum is not seeking another term. The election will take place in August 2024.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7