County Commissioner Karen Keith running for Mayor of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Longtime County Commissioner Karen Keith is running for Mayor of Tulsa.

Keith announced her candidacy on Sunday. She is currently serving her fourth term as county commissioner. Voters first elected her in 2008. Keith also spent 26 years in broadcasting with 21 years at KJRH as an anchor, reporter and executive producer, and host of "Oklahoma Living."

Mayor G.T. Bynum is not seeking another term. The election will take place in August 2024.

