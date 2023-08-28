Zach Bryan announces another 2 nights at the BOK Center in 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center released tour dates for Zach Bryan's next stadium and major arena tour "The Quittin Time Tour."

Bryan announced the new tour just weeks after he made history in Tulsa breaking three BOK Center records.

He will be making his way back to Tulsa for two nights December 13 and 14 in 2024.

While the show may be more than a year away fans can buy tickets starting Friday September 8, at 10 a.m.

People can also register for presale access to get early access to tickets September 6.

2 News previously reported Bryan is from Oolagah, Oklahoma, getting involved in the Navy where he wrote music and shared his small town country sounds on YouTube.

He is now a Grammy nominated country powerhouse who has earned national recognition for his down to earth nature and smooth sound.

