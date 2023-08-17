Zach Bryan has done it! Three BOK Center records broken

TULSA, Okla — The BOK Center announced Thursday that Oklahoma native Zach Bryan broke 3 records during his two-night stint Aug. 11-12.

After bursting on the scene in 2019 his rise to fame has been quick becoming somewhat of a household name for country music fans.

During his shows, he brought up two special guests that surprised fans. The viral yodeling kid Mason Ramsey made his appearance Friday night joining in on one of Bryan's songs. On Saturday's show, OSU's longtime football coach Mike Gundy appeared on stage to roars of applause.

The BOK Center says Bryan broke these records:



Highest total attendance for two nights by a single artist

Bryan's audience total of 37,000 beat out previous record holder George Strait.

Highest-grossing total Food and Beverage sales for a single event

The record stayed in the country music family after beating out previous record holder Eric Church.

Highest-grossing single night of merchandise sales by any artist/event

Bryan not only beat Metallica's record during his Friday night show. He beat his own record during his Saturday concert.



It is fair to say that Oklahomans support Oklahomans.

"We are thrilled to witness these records being surpassed at BOK Center. The energy and excitement that Zach Bryan brought to our stage were truly electrifying, and we are immensely grateful for his dedication to delivering outstanding performances. We want to extend a huge thanks to AEG Presents and WME. We are so thankful for these concert promoters and agents who continue to believe in the Tulsa market," said BOK Center vice president and general manager Bryan Crowe.

"We also want to thank the Tulsa community and the ticket purchasers for such great support helping us welcome Zach Bryan home."

Fans can also look forward to a new Zach Bryan album that is slated for release on Aug. 25.

