Claremore Chick-fil-a gets special surprise from a visitor in the drive-thru

TULSA, Okla. — A Chick-fil-a in Claremore got a special visit from Zach Bryan while taking drive-thru orders.

Employees at the fast food chain recognized the singer/songwriter this week and the Oklahoma native took the time to pose a lucky employee.

Bryan kicked off his summer Burn Burn Burn Tour in May in Charlottesville, Virginia. Bryan took some in-between tour dates to stop at his Oklahoma home before going to Iowa for the Hinterland Music Festival Saturday, August 5.

Bryan will make his way back to Oklahoma for a two-night stint at Tulsa's BOK Center August 11-12.

