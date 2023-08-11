Zach Bryan takes home state stage in 2-night stint at BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Country singer/songwriter Zach Bryan makesh his way back to Oklahoma to perform for 2-nights at the BOK Center Aug. 11-12.

Bryan grew up in Oolegah, Oklahoma after being born in Japan while his parents were stationed in Okinawa for the Navy.

Following in his family's footsteps, Bryan decided to enlist in the Navy at 17 and used his spare time to write music. One of his breakthrough moments occurred outside of his Navy barracks where he set up his phone, grabbed his guitar and sang.

The video captures his small-town folksy sound and raw video of a man and his guitar serving his country with his song "Heading South."

Zach quickly rose to fame without industry help after people loved his one-on-one style videos. Bryan released his debut album "DeAnn" in 2019.

The album is an ode to his late mother DeAnn with the cover featuring a childhood photo of the two of them embracing and smiling at the camera.

Bryan released his second album, Elisabeth which boosted his nationwide and global presence further in 2020.

He often references his home state including the Oklahoma name in the title of his song "Oklahoma Smokeshow."

Bryan shared his Tulsa love with his followers on X formerly known as Twitter.

TULSA WE’RE HOME BABY pic.twitter.com/Uvps8AJmeR — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 10, 2023

The BOK Center is hosting a street party, welcome to the public prior to Bryan's shows Friday and Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

His show will also feature artists Charles Wesley Godwin and JR Carroll.



