Country singer Zach Bryan arrested in Craig County for obstruction of investigation

VINITA, Okla — Oklahoma country singer Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita Thursday night for obstruction of investigation.

The country singer recently released his four album and announced his next tour scheduled for 2024.

Bryan has two shows scheduled for December 2024 with ticket going on sale Sept. 8 to the public.

He recently made BOK Center history in August breaking three records taking even breaking his own from night one on night two.

Bryan bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly and hour and a half after being booked.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

