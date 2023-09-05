City Councilor Jayme Fowler announces bid for mayor

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler announced his plans to run for mayor on Sept. 5.

Fowler represents District 9 in Tulsa and is serving his second term.

In his press release, Fowler noted that the race is non-partisan, but he is the first Republican to announce their bid.

“Tulsa has made great strides in recent years but we’ve also experienced challenges. From a steady increase in crime and homelessness to mounting economic challenges brought on by bad federal policy, we need to ensure Tulsans have more money in their pockets and our city is safe for residents and ready for new economic investment. I want Tulsans to know that I will be a champion for them and their concerns,” Fowler said.

Fowler graduated from Memorial High and earned a degree in finance.

“I’m a big thinker and a big listener with a successful career in business challenging the status quo. I’m running for Mayor because I believe the best formula to put our city on a fast track to economic prosperity is with a proven free-market thinker who can work with diverse parties to get things done. I want to bring a unique skill set to the Mayor’s office that puts proven business principles to work for Tulsans. Together, it’s time we reimagine our city’s full potential with a business-minded approach to local government,” said Fowler.

Fowler joins State Rep. Monroe Nichols, County Commissioner Karen Keith

and Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin in the gubernatorial race.

