Tulsa attorney Ron Durbin announces he's running for mayor, arrested shortly after

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa attorney Ronald Durbin announced he's running for mayor outside of the Tulsa County Courthouse on Aug. 16.

He was at the courthouse before a hearing with the City of Tulsa regarding a lawsuit accusing current Mayor GT Bynumof violating the Open Meetings Act and holding private meetings with city councilors.

Durbin spoke to media and members of the public for around 20 minutes.

He made several accusations against city councilors and the mayor. Since 2 News is unable to verify all the claims made independently, we won't be detailing them here. The announcement was streamed on Durbin's law firm's Facebook page, which is publicly available.



Previous coverage >>>Tulsa attorney speaks out after Okla. Bar Association files complaint against him

Durbin went on to say that given the alleged corruption within the city, he will be joining the race for mayor.

"I'm here today to now officially announce that I am throwing my hat into the ring for mayor of the City of Tulsa," he said. "I'll be filing to run for mayor of the City of Tulsa, and look, do I have any expectations of winning? No, but do you know what? We are going to hold every single person that is running for that office accountable."

Filing for mayor opens in June 2024. Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols have also announced their plans to run.

Moments after Durbin made this announcement, he headed into the courthouse where he was stopped and arrested by Tulsa County deputies on a warrant for assault and battery against a security officer in April.

Durbin strongly denies the accusations against him and claims the security officer put his hands on him first. 2 News is working to get the security camera footage from the incident to verify these claims independently.

Several deputies assisted in the arrest of Durbin and he can be seen taken to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation. 2 News will provide updates on his condition and when he's booked into jail.

This a developing story.

