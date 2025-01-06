'Long road ahead of us': Mother describes son's journey after 3-car crash

TULSA, Okla. — While most huddle inside from the cold, a small crowd prayed outsideSaint Francis Children's Hospital on Jan. 5 for a four-year-old boy still fighting for his life weeks after a nearly-fatal car crash.

"He's a little spitfire, rowdy as can be. Just like any other little boy," Summer Oliver said of her son, Luke Woodruff.

Oliver and Luke's sisters, Karlee and Madison, spoke with 2 News about him across from the hospital before the prayer vigil.

We miss him so much," Karlee said. "We miss him bothering us and knocking stuff over."

Back on Dec. 18 at Highway 51 and 91st Street in Broken Arrow, the car Luke was in got rear-ended into oncoming traffic. The ensuing three-car collision knocked the boy out of the vehicle while still in his car seat.

"It was a bad situation for everyone involved, to be honest," Oliver said.

Luke was seriously wounded with head trauma, including skull fractures, brain bleeding, and bacterial meningitis, to name a few.



See also >>> 91st Street from Memorial to Mingo to be widened to five lanes

"He'll open his eyes and look around," his mother said when asked if he's regained consciousness at any point. "We have had a lot of people praying."

Oliver said Saint Francis doctors hope to get Luke stable enough this week to move him to an inpatient rehab center in the city of Bethany, where he will stay for months to come with his mom at his side.

"We have a long road ahead of us, but I wholeheartedly know that God has His hands over my son, and that he's going to have a full recovery," she said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

