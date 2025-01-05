91st Street from Memorial to Mingo to be widened to five lanes

TULSA, Okla. — A road project starting Jan. 16 will turn the two lanes on 91st Street between Memorial and Mingo into five lanes. The plan includes adding sidewalks and bike lanes, and raising parts of the road to prevent flooding.

Michael Gregory, who lives in a neighborhood along 91st Street, said this has been needed for a long time. Gregory said traffic has always been a problem near his home.

"And so that builds up the traffic here, and with it being two lanes, it can be quite busy," said Gregory.

City leaders have proposed widening 91st Street for people like Gregory. The project will also repave the roads to improve their smoothness.

The $12.8 million plan includes maintaining open access to businesses so that people can continue shopping locally. Gregory fully supports the widening.

"Moving this to five lanes so we have a left turn it'll just make the traffic flow so much better than what it is right now," said Gregory.

City leaders said raising the road will help prevent flooding so emergency vehicles can use it. However, Gregory hopes for some additional improvements he feels are needed.

"I'd love to see a barrier. More of a safety concern because of so much more traffic and what I anticipate will be increased speeds," said Gregory.

2 News emailed Ryan McKaskle, Tulsa's Field Engineering Manager.

"There will be an 8" barrier curb placed along the edges of the roadway. There is a retaining wall planned on the south side of the road between S 85th E Ave and S 88th E Ave," said McKaskle.

The Project will be complete by early 2027. Gregory is ready for the improvement no matter how long it takes.

"Yeah, I'm just happy to hear that they're going to be doing it," said Gregory.

