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Loaded gun found on campus at Owasso High School, all students safe

Owasso Public Schools
KJRH
Owasso Public Schools
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OWASSO, Okla. — A student has been arrested after a loaded gun was found at Owasso High School.

School administrators received a tip about the gun on Wednesday morning. A school security officer and administrators found the student, and the gun was found in a backpack.

No one was hurt, and the student will not return to school for the rest of the academic year.

This is a developing story.

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