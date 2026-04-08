Loaded gun found on campus at Owasso High School, all students safe

OWASSO, Okla. — A student has been arrested after a loaded gun was found at Owasso High School.
School administrators received a tip about the gun on Wednesday morning. A school security officer and administrators found the student, and the gun was found in a backpack.
No one was hurt, and the student will not return to school for the rest of the academic year.
This is a developing story.
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