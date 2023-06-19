Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Storm damage clean up, power restoration and the hunt for gas

Gary Griggs
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 17:44:44-04

June 19, 2023

3:30 p.m.
One person died in the aftermath of the storm. Officials said one person who was on a respirator passed away.

More than 100,000 are still without power. Emergency officials give an update on the recovery:

Tulsa officials give update on storm recovery

2 News is tracking closings as they're reported to us here: CLOSINGS

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging people to stay safe from fraud as clean up continues. Agents from the Consumer Protection Unit are placing signs in Tulsa and other areas affected by storm damage. Be on the lookout for contractor fraud and report any suspected fraud by calling us toll free at 1.833.681.1895.

The Tulsa metro and across Green Country is recovering after a derecho that happened over the weekend.

The storm downed trees all over the area, knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers just in Tulsa.

Green Country is working to clean up and recover from the damage.

