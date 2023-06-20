Illegal to open burn storm debris within Tulsa City Limits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department is reminding people of laws surrounding open burning.

Tuesday TFD took to Facebook expressing a large number of calls of Tulsa residents burning storm debris in the open. They are reminding Tulsans that it is illegal to open burn within Tulsa City Limits citing the City of Tulsa's International Fire Code.

Open burning means burning on private or public grounds without the use of a fire containment device such as a chimney, stack, or flue. The ordinance says recreational fires or using a portable outdoor fireplace to burn storm debris is not allowed within the ordinance.

The TFD says the fire marshal is issuing tickets to individuals who do not follow the city ordinance.

The City of Tulsa is providing cleanup services to Tulsa residents to dispose of storm debris. 2 News previously reported the City of Tulsa opened a storm debris collection center at E. Latimer and N. 89 E. Ave. There is no limit to the amount of debris you can bring. They will also be doing street pickups.

The City of Tulsa says, "Because of the storm, all storm trees and limbs at your residence will need to be picked up when our crews make a sweep of the city (dates to come). Only bagged grass and leaves will be picked up on your regular trash day. Limit 15 bags per week."

