Oklahoma Food Bank holding drive-thru event

TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is holding a drive-thru event on Wednesday at 1304 N. Kenosha Ave.
Volunteers will be handing out food starting at 5 p.m. helping those who don't have power and giving out emergency meal boxes.
Summer feeding sites will still be running and you can find the nearest ones here: www.okfoodbank.org/help
