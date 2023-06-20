Oklahoma Food Bank holding drive-thru event

TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is holding a drive-thru event on Wednesday at 1304 N. Kenosha Ave.

Volunteers will be handing out food starting at 5 p.m. helping those who don't have power and giving out emergency meal boxes.

Summer feeding sites will still be running and you can find the nearest ones here: www.okfoodbank.org/help

