Tulsa officials hopeful for State of Emergency declaration

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa officials are hopeful Governor Kevin Stitt will declare a State of Emergency for northeast Oklahoma in light of the storm and power outages.

2 News Oklahoma asked Mayor Bynum if he'd been in contact with Stitt since the storm.

"So, the director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, which is over this response, was here with us yesterday (Sunday) on site, and I visited with him again this afternoon. I've sent the governor an update on what we're doing, my understanding is he is out of the country on a government economic trip. I've visited back and forth with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is acting governor of the state right now, to make sure he is properly briefed on this... we've provided them all the material they need for the declaration of an emergency and we're hopeful to have that any day."

The trip mentioned is the Paris Air Show which started Monday. The governor is attending with other representatives from Okahoma.

2 News also reached out Governor Stitt's office about a declaration and they sent this response:

The State has enacted emergency waivers to assist in power and storm recovery. Right now, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security continues to work closely with local jurisdictions as they survey the storm damage and debris, including damage to public buildings, infrastructure, and utilities.

A state of emergency can be declared to ease mutual and and disaster emergency functions.

