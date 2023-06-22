2023 Tulsa Pride Festival continuing after equality center storm damage

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Pride announced Wednesday, weekend events will continue as Tulsa is regaining power. Tulsa Pride is a tradition that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and welcomes every to attend various events from Friday to Sunday, June 23-25.

Oklahomans for Equality confirmed Wednesday evening that while the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center will remain closed, events will go on.

Tulsans and visitors can experience the events beginning with a kick-off celebration Friday.



The list of events happening at Tulsa Pride are:

Friday, June 23



Tulsa Prides offers a one-mile fun run beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the 5k Rainbow Run at 7:30 p.m.

After the runs conclude, Oklahomans for Equality is a hosting main stage performance by RuPaul's Drag Race alum Coco Montrese at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 24



Festival gates open at noon with live performances all day with a variety of talent.

Festival entrances are at 4th & Frankfort and 4th & Madison.

The Tulsa Pride parade begins at 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 25



Tulsa's Pride in the Park at Guthrie Green opens at noon.

Food trucks and vendors will be at Guthrie Green.

The event features youth entertainers, drag performers and a special headliner.

Tulsa Pride does not allow guns or weapons, smoking or vaping, pets (excluding service animals) and outside food or drinks in the Tulsa Pride Festival Campus.

Despite the hardships Tulsans faced since the storm, Tulsa Pride is ready to open doors and provide support for those impacted while putting on an entertaining festival.

To learn about Tulsa Pride and see accommodations go to the Oklahomans for Equality website.

