LIST: Tulsans pull together resources for those in need

TULSA, Okla. — With no power and a heat wave across the city, Tulsans are getting to work sharing resources, like who has gas, where cooling stations are, how to get food and more.

2 News is working to compile a list of these resources to aid the community however we can.

Tulsan Naomi Andrews put together a living document with essential information like how to recognize heat-related illnesses, generator safety, and how to avoid disaster-related scams, to name a few.

To read the full list, click here.

RESTAURANTS, COOLING STATIONS & WIFI



Salvation Army: 102 N. Denver Ave. 918-582-7201

102 N. Denver Ave. 918-582-7201 Tulsa County Social Services: 2301 Charles Page Blvd. 918-596-5560

2301 Charles Page Blvd. 918-596-5560 Crosstown Church of Christ: 3400 E. Admiral Pl. 918-834-1395

Several restaurants and businesses are opening their doors for Tulsans to charge their phones, use their wifi and escape the heat.

The McNellies Restaurant Group shared this list of open locations.

KJRH

The Mercury Lounge downtown also offered its bar to the public.

Mother Road Market is open Tuesday.

GAS

2 News is working to find gas stations that have gas, but many stores have quickly sold out after we learn of them having gas.



Previous coverage >>> Tulsans struggling to find gas after storm

We recommend calling a gas station first to see if they have gas available.

POWER

The big question everyone wants to know is when the power will come back on.

If you are an OG&E customer, click here to check their outage map.

OG&E is reporting around 11,000 customers still without power as of noon Tuesday.

If you are a PSO customer, click here to check their outage map.

PSO is reporting over 135,000 customers still without power as of noon Tuesday.

ICE

Reasors at 15th and Lewis is giving away free bags of ice while supplies last.

They began handing out bags for the day at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

FOOD

Church Inside Out is teaming up with Tamale Boyz to provide a free lunch and dinner at the church near West 41st Street and Route 66 in west Tulsa.

Shower and laundry trailers are also available at the church.

If you are on SNAP and want to learn more about getting food replaced,click here.

POOLS AND PARKS OPEN

2 News' Julie Chin provided this update from Tulsa Parks Tuesday.

