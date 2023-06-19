SNAP users who lost food during power outages can apply for reimbursement

TULSA, Okla. — Many Green Country residents are looking at a fridge full of warm food after widespread power outages over the weekend.
Anywhere from $50 to several hundreds dollar can set those who are most vulnerable weeks — if not months.
If you are on SNAP benefits in Oklahoma, you can apply to be reimbursed, if your food was due to power outages.
SNAP users must request the reimbursement within 10 days of the food spoiling.
To apply for reimbursement, click here.
