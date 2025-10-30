Lauria and Ashley's Law to take effect Nov. 1

WELCH, Ok — A new Oklahoma law taking effect on Nov. 1 will require those convicted as accessories to murder to serve at least 85% of their prison sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

"Lauria and Ashley's Law" is named after two Welch teenagers who were murdered in 1999. The legislation comes after years of advocacy by families seeking justice for victims of violent crimes.

Lorene Bible has waited more than two decades for this moment. Her daughter Lauria and friend Ashley Freeman were just 16 when they were kidnapped and killed on New Year's Eve 1999.

"In December of 1999, Lauria went over to Ashley's house for her 16th birthday on the 29th of December and it was a birthday party, stay the night and come home the next day but she never came home the next day," Bible said.

The girls from Welch were tortured and murdered, and their bodies have never been found. Investigators say Ashley's parents were also shot and killed.

The new law eliminates early release for good behavior for those convicted as accessories to murder. Previously, defendants could be released much earlier than their full sentence.

The legislation was prompted by the case of Ronnie Busick, who was released from prison after serving just three years of a 10-year sentence. He was convicted as an accessory in the girls' murders.

"We knew he wasn't going to serve all 10 years you know, but we had no clue that in 18 months he would be 17 miles up the road from us walking around," Bible said.

Busick was released back into the same community where the crimes happened, prompting Bible to advocate for change.

"For about the last two and a half years, when Ronnie got out, we said this cannot happen to another family," Bible said.

Bible says other families are already reaching out for help. She's telling them to wait for the new law to take effect so they can get real justice.

"The law states that if you are convicted of accessory to murder and you've got to be convicted, this is not hearsay, it's once your convicted, whatever sentence they give you, you will stay there for 85%," Bible said.

Representative Steve Bashore authored the bill and worked with the Bible family for years to get it passed. He says people who help commit such terrible crimes shouldn't get lighter sentences.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

