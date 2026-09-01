Kunzweiler demands stronger safeguards around marijuana industry after Sand Springs explosion

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler called on the state legislature to implement stronger protections on the medical marijuana industry.

This comes after an explosion that killed two at a Sand Springs warehouse that court documents show originated at a marijuana business that did not have proper registration with the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority or the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

“Whatever amount of money this so called industry is contributing to Oklahoma’s economy, it is not enough. We have people now who are dying," said Kunzweiler. “I’m demanding more. If we’re going to stand them up like they're medicine, we ought to treat them like medicine.”

Local News Marijuana plant not properly licensed ahead of explosion, court documents show Stef Manchen

Two people were killed in the explosion on Aug. 27 that court documents show originated from Solos Extracts LLC. The arrest affidavit reported Ryan Bassham was the owner and didn't obtain proper licensing or registration to be operating the marijuana extraction business.

Because of that, Bassham was charged with two counts of first degree murder and turned himself in on Aug. 30. He posted his $2 million bond the same day.

One day later, Bassham was arrested in Creek County on drug trafficking charges.

“I am formally requesting the Oklahoma legislature to readdress the safety and security of its residents in light of these developments," said Kunzweiler. "I warned several years ago that the consequences of legalizing marijuana as medical would wreak havoc on our state. And what have we seen since then? An industry which has run amuck across our beautiful state with growing and manufacturing operations which are creating products which are overwhelmingly exceeding Oklahoman’s ability to consume them.”

Kunzweiler said the explosion shouldn't have happened. He said Oklahoma got lazy, allowing the industry to invade the state.

He called on the OMMA to do their job and speak up if they need more support to be effective.

“I’m tired of hearing excuses like we don’t have the resources or we don’t have the manpower. It’s your job — I’m talking to OMMA — it’s your job to then tell the legislature what is it your cost of doing business in order to protect the citizens of this community," said Kunzweiler.

Bassham is being held without bond in Creek County. Kunzweiler said he's asking the Tulsa court to reconsider the bond placed on the first degree murder charges.

“Based on our belief, that there is no bond that will keep our community safe nor is there no bond to guarantee that Mr. Bassham may appear in court.”

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