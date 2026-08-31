Sand Springs marijuana plant not properly licensed ahead of explosion, court documents show

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Court records are shedding light to new details in the explosion of a Sand Springs warehouse.

A Tulsa County District Court arrest affidavit identified Ryan Bassham as the owner of Solos Extracts LLC, the business believed the be at the center of the explosions. He turned himself in on Aug. 30, after an arrest warrant was issued for him for murder in the first degree.

The affidavit identified Michael Newman and Stephen Scott as the two individuals killed in the Sand Springs explosion on Aug. 27.

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While the affidavit reports the business did have an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority license and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics registration listed, they were both invalid.

Sand Springs Fire Marshall Michael Nobles spoke to the affiant, reporting he conducted a compliance inspection at the business in Jan. 2026. He noted that the business was seeking an updated certificate of compliance to keep their OMMA license and OBN registration.

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During the inspection, Nobles saw an extraction booth commonly used in marijuana manufacturing operations, an outdated fire suppression system and other personal items in the business. Nobles reported he told employees to have a contractor come disconnect the extraction booth until reinspection.

Nobles said he did not notice any hazardous materials in the business during the inspection. After the explosion, though, he said he observed a large amount of liquid propane and and other equipment that was not there during his initial inspection.

OSBI agents spoke to another business owner, Jacky Lear, who worked in the same warehouse who believed Bassham only recently took over the business.

Lear, who according to the affidavit shared a wall with Solos Extracts, said about two months ago he noticed a sensor that showed CO2 levels were extremely high. Lear said he notified Bassham and employees, but noted he became lightheaded when he walked inside the other business.

The morning of the explosion, Lear said he was in contact with Bassham. When he told him his business was the origin of the explosion, Lear said Bassham told him he had to go and hung up. Lear said Bassham turned his phone off after that.

According to the affidavit, Newman told a first responder on his way to the hospital that he knew there was not enough ventilation and that another person was still inside the building. Newman also said he unplugged something and the building blew up.

OSBI agents checked OBN registration for Solos Extracts and found Bassham's name is not listed.

To operate legally within Oklahoma's Medical Marijuana industry, a valid OMMA license and valid OBN registration are required. An OMMA license can be sold and transferred by OBN registration cannot.

Because Bassham did not have a valid OMMA license or OBN registration, he was illegally manufacturing controlled dangerous substances, according to the affidavit.

It goes on to say because Newman and Scott died during his illegal marijuana operation, an arrest warrant was issued for Bassham for murder in the first degree.

Bassham turned himself in on Aug. 30, and posted his $2 million bond the same day.

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