Oklahoma schools on lockdown after threats; Dewar closes Monday

DEWAR, Okla. — Multiple Oklahoma school districts are taking precautions Monday after threats were made toward schools, prompting soft lockdowns and at least one closure as authorities investigate.

Dewar Public Schools announced all schools would be closed Monday after an online threat was discovered late Sunday night.

In a statement, the district said law enforcement has been notified and is investigating the credibility of the threat. School officials said the closure was made out of an abundance of caution.

“More information will be provided as it becomes available,” the district said.

Henryetta Public Schools also moved to a soft lockdown Monday morning, according to Superintendent Jason Price.

“We have been made aware of information sent to several school districts that has inspired us to begin a soft lockdown,” Price said in a statement. “Our students will be allowed to move within their buildings, but no outside activity will currently occur.”

Price said local authorities have been contacted and asked parents not to check students out of school while officials work to keep building entries secure.

Nowata Public Schools also reported being under a soft lockdown Monday.

Bristow Public Schools said they are aware of the situation and that police are actively patrolling campuses.

Beggs Public Schools said it was "aware of concerning social media posts circulating about schools in Oklahoma" and was "increasing police presence on campus out of an abundance of caution."

It was not immediately clear whether the threats are connected. Authorities have not released details about the nature of the threats or any possible suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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