Triple Digits Throughout The Week

TULSA, OKLA. — Temperatures today get above 100° and get closer to 102° here in Tulsa. Temperatures will feel closer to 105°. Lows tonight in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow a similar pattern with temps getting close to 102°. Feels like temps will be close to 105° thanks to lower dew points. Lows tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.

Triple digit temps will stick around throughout the week with heat indices between 105° - 110°. Isolated chances for rain could be possible for the end of the weekend but rain will be hard to come by for most of the week. Drought conditions will continue to worsen with fire threats also increasing.

Models are hinting that this above average heat could continue into the middle of next week.

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