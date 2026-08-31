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Dewar Public Schools closed Monday after online threat

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
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All Dewar Public Schools are closed on Monday after an online threat was found late Sunday night, the school system said in a statement.

DPS says law enforcement has been notified and are investigating the credibility of the threat. The decision to close school for the day was made as a precaution, DPS said in a statement.

DPS says more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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