Dewar Public Schools closed Monday after online threat

All Dewar Public Schools are closed on Monday after an online threat was found late Sunday night, the school system said in a statement.
DPS says law enforcement has been notified and are investigating the credibility of the threat. The decision to close school for the day was made as a precaution, DPS said in a statement.
DPS says more information will be provided as it becomes available.
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