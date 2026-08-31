Henryetta Public Schools on soft lockdown, taking security precautions

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Henryetta Public Schools are on soft lockdown Monday morning, Superintendent Jason Price said in a statement.

“We have been made aware of information sent to several school districts that has inspired us to begin a soft lockdown,” Price said in a statement. “Our students will be allowed to move within their buildings, but no outside activity will currently occur.”

Price says local authorities have been contacted and asks that students not be checked out from the school as officials work to keep entries secure.

The soft lockdown at Henryetta schools comes as Dewar Public Schools decided to close on Monday following an online threat found late Sunday night.

Watch local coverage: Dewar Public Schools closed after online threat

Dewar Public Schools closed Monday after online threat

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