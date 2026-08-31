State investigators name 5 women accused of defrauding DHS for SNAP benefits

TULSA, Okla. — State investigators are releasing the names of 5 women accused of defrauding the Department of Human Services for SNAP benefits, including one suspect from Tulsa.

Brittany Avery is accused of lying to Oklahoma Human Services for three years, claiming she did not live with her employed husband.

According to the affidavit, Avery collected more than $34,000 in benefits during that time.

Charges were filed in 2023 and a bench warrant was issued, but Avery was not arrested until a multi-county roundup earlier this month.

The other four women arrested, all from Oklahoma County, are Perla Sifuentes, Candice Story, Ashely Walker, and Laquana Lopez.

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