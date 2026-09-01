August recap and a look at what could happen in September

TULSA, OKLA. — August was a hot one for us. In Tulsa, we had 20 days at or above 100°. Four days were around average, while two days were below average in the upper 80s. Our hottest day was 106°, while the coolest afternoon high was 88°.

Regarding low temperatures, the coolest morning low was 62°, while the warmest morning was 85°.

In terms of rainfall, we only received 0.50" in Tulsa. We ended up 2.88" behind from the average rainfall total, which is 3.38" for August.

Looking at September climatology, on the 1st, 90° is the average high, while the 30th, the average high becomes 80°. For the 1st, the average low is 68°, while by the 30th, the average low becomes 57°.

The Climate Prediction Center is suggesting hotter than average temperatures for the month of September while that ridge of high pressure hangs on for now.

For September rainfall, the average is 3.85".