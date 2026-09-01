Free car seat check event helps Owasso parents keep children safe

OWASSO, Okla. — Safe Kids Tulsa Area is a local coalition led by Saint Francis Children’s Hospital.

The organization regularly hosts car seat checkup events across northeastern Oklahoma.

Natalie Hearn, an Owasso mother, had just finished a doctor’s appointment when she noticed Safe Kids Tulsa Area set up outside.

“Taking it in and out, sometimes you don’t always know if you’re doing it correctly, so having an expert show you really helps," Hearn said. "Also, as they get older, knowing what’s appropriate, when a booster seat is appropriate, or when the car seat is still adequate for them.”

Austin Raska, works with Safe Kids Tulsa Area and is a father himself.

“It’s great," Raska said. "I always tell people not to be ashamed if you don’t know how to properly use your car seat. Car seats are tricky. If I didn’t have this job or go through the training when my first child was born, I would have had no idea what to do when it came to her car seat.”

“But it’s one of those things where, even if you think you’ve done a great job and done everything right, it never hurts to have that reassurance.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation says properly installed car seats reduce fatal injuries in infants and toddlers by 54 to 71 percent, depending on whether they are riding in a car or truck.

The agency also says 46 percent of parents believe they know how to install their child’s car seat correctly, but actually do not.

Safe Kids Tulsa Area says it can also provide car seats to qualifying parents or guardians for just $20.

To learn more about Safe Kids Tulsa Area or to attend a car seat checkup event, click here.

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