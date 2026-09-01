Sand Springs explosion suspect back in jail after posting a $2M bond

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Ryan Bassham, the suspect in the Sand Springs explosion, faces new charges just one day after posting a $2 million bond.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Bassham was arrested Monday and booked into the Creek County Jail on charges connected to another illegal marijuana operation near Kellyville.

Bassham now faces aggravated trafficking and manufacturing of controlled substances, plus possession of a firearm during a felony. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested him for operating a separate illegal marijuana grow and processing facility.

Sharron Lancaster, a resident who witnessed the Sand Springs explosion Thursday night, said it is a night she will never forget.

"I was scared to death. I didn't know what had happened. It had to be something tremendous to shake my RV."

"I don't have a small RV. It's a 38 foot RV, so it's got to take a lot of force to move it and it rocked it pretty good."

OSBI confirms the two people who died in the marijuana processing facility explosion were Bassham's employees.

The bureau thanked the Sand Springs Police and Fire Marshal, Oklahoma State Fire Marshal, Attorney General's Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and other agencies for their assistance.

I will continue following Bassham's cases in both Creek and Tulsa counties, where he still faces two first-degree murder charges.

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