BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby officials say the city's water system has stabilized after weeks of low pressure and outages left residents frustrated and workers exhausted.

"At one point in time, the guys were going on 36 hours straight," Bixby Public Works Director Dylan Warner said.

WATCH: 'TAKING A TOLL': City of Bixby addresses fixes to water problems

'TAKING A TOLL': City of Bixby addresses fixes to water problems

Water line repairs at Fry Ditch near 131st and Memorial have resolved pressure problems, according to city officials. Water levels in a tank near Lake Bixhoma have also returned to what Public Works Director Dylan Warner called solid numbers, reaching levels he said he hasn't seen since taking over last December.

"It's a work in progress, but we're seeing good results in areas that weren't seeing it before. It's not something that we're satisfied with, and we're continuing to educate ourselves as well as fix the issues that we come upon," Warner said.

The city is also taking steps to prevent future problems. A new 24-inch water line on Mingo, funded through a recent bond approval, is among the planned improvements.

"Which will make that a 24-inch tie from north to south, and of course that helps with volume and flow for us there," Warner said.

Warner also addressed whether Bixby's rapid development contributed to the water problems, after the city released a statement to that question from 2 News earlier in August.

"I don't think it's the sole reason. I do believe it has a direct connection, but there's so many other elements," Warner said.

Staggered watering days for Bixby residents are expected to remain in place, with the original expiration date set for September 18.

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